First look inside Chesterfield's new burger restaurant
Burger fans in Chesterfield are celebrating the arrival of a new restaurant.
By Gay Bolton
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 17:01 GMT
Beef King opened its doors at 375 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor at lunchtime today (Friday).
Customers who visit the restaurant on November 3 and 4, 2023 will be entitled to 50% off all food, excluding milkshakes and mocktails.
The new business serves organic beef smash burgers, chicken burgers, wraps and loaded fries and is open from 12noon to 10pm seven days a week.
A collection option and home deliveries are available
