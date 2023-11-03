News you can trust since 1855
First look inside Chesterfield's new burger restaurant

Burger fans in Chesterfield are celebrating the arrival of a new restaurant.
By Gay Bolton
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 17:01 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 17:03 GMT

Beef King opened its doors at 375 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor at lunchtime today (Friday).

Customers who visit the restaurant on November 3 and 4, 2023 will be entitled to 50% off all food, excluding milkshakes and mocktails.

The new business serves organic beef smash burgers, chicken burgers, wraps and loaded fries and is open from 12noon to 10pm seven days a week.

A collection option and home deliveries are available

Opening day at Beef King, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

1. New restaurant

Opening day at Beef King, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Beef King burger restaurant has opened at 375 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

2. Grand opening

Beef King burger restaurant has opened at 375 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Adding essential garnishes to the triple smash burger.

3. Fully loaded

Adding essential garnishes to the triple smash burger.

Cooking a burger for a customer.

4. Close concentration

Cooking a burger for a customer.

