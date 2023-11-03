News you can trust since 1855
New burger restaurant in Chesterfield offers half-price food for first two days

A new burger restaurant is opening in Chesterfield with a special food offer.
By Gay Bolton
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:56 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:02 GMT
Beef King Chesterfield will welcome its first customers through the doors of 375 Sheffield Road at noon today (Friday). The business’ smash burgers will be organic beef and other options on the menu include chicken burgers, wraps, loaded fries, milkshakes and mocktails.

To celebrate the opening, customers who visit the restaurant will be able to take advantage of 50% off all food on November 3 and 4 (excluding milkshakes and mocktails). As well as having a collection option, Beef King Chesterfield will also offer home deliveries.

Store manager Sylvia Jones said: “A lot of time and effort has gone into making sure the restaurant is ready. We are sure customers will appreciate the amount of time and effort we have put into making sure the interior of the business is presented at a high quality.”

Beef King is opening a new restaurant at 375 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.Beef King is opening a new restaurant at 375 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.
Beef King is opening a new restaurant at 375 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

Eight jobs have been created by the new business and the application process remains open for three of them. Beef King Chesterfield will be open from 12 noon to 10pm seven days a week. For the full menu, visit https://www.beefking.co.uk

