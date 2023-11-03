Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beef King Chesterfield will welcome its first customers through the doors of 375 Sheffield Road at noon today (Friday). The business’ smash burgers will be organic beef and other options on the menu include chicken burgers, wraps, loaded fries, milkshakes and mocktails.

To celebrate the opening, customers who visit the restaurant will be able to take advantage of 50% off all food on November 3 and 4 (excluding milkshakes and mocktails). As well as having a collection option, Beef King Chesterfield will also offer home deliveries.

Store manager Sylvia Jones said: “A lot of time and effort has gone into making sure the restaurant is ready. We are sure customers will appreciate the amount of time and effort we have put into making sure the interior of the business is presented at a high quality.”

Beef King is opening a new restaurant at 375 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.