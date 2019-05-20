First look inside Chesterfield's newest pub

Chesterfield's newest boozer is officially open for business.

The owners of the Spotted Frog say they want to return the the pub, previously the Royal Oak, to its former glory. Take a look around...

The owners say they want to restore the Chatsworth Road pub, previously the Royal Oak ('arguably the best pub in Brampton in its day'), to its 'former glory'.

Owners Trevor and Nicky Marples say they have re-branded the pub using the same approach that has seen their sister pub The Butchers Arms in Brimington 'go from strength to strength'.

The building has undergone an extensive refurbishment, but where possible Trevor and Nicky wanted to retain the pub's prominent features.

The Spotted Frog is a character in a nonsense poem by Edward Lear and the pub follows this theme throughout.

"In short we will be a trendy pub as opposed to a trendy bar," said Trevor. "We want to be everybody's local, with emphasis on the best kept range of beers, wines and spirits."

Sport fanatics will be pleased to know the pub boasts six internal screens with Sky Q.

A partnership with Pieminster will also see homemade pies and side dishes on offer.