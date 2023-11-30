First look inside barn wedding venue on the edge of the Peak District which is up for national award
Stretton Manor Barn on the edge of the Peak District has reached the national final of The Wedding Industry Awards.
Derbyshire brothers Mark and Steve Barnes, who lovingly built the exclusive venue during the pandemic, were awarded the regional Best Barn Wedding Venue this autumn and their staff were highly commended in the best event team category.
Their venue now faces the challenge of competing against the best businesses in the country to win the top award.
Mark, 31, who lives in Calow, said: “The national TWIA Awards are on January 24 held at the Underglobe (Shakespeare’s Globe), London. We are very excited.”
Ahead of the big day, we took a step inside Stretton Manor Barn to see what it offers happy couples and their guests.