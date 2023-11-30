News you can trust since 1855
First look inside barn wedding venue on the edge of the Peak District which is up for national award

Staff at a special wedding venue in the heart of the Derbyshire countryside are raising their glasses to success.
By Gay Bolton
Published 30th Nov 2023, 10:42 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 10:44 GMT

Stretton Manor Barn on the edge of the Peak District has reached the national final of The Wedding Industry Awards.

Derbyshire brothers Mark and Steve Barnes, who lovingly built the exclusive venue during the pandemic, were awarded the regional Best Barn Wedding Venue this autumn and their staff were highly commended in the best event team category.

Their venue now faces the challenge of competing against the best businesses in the country to win the top award.

Mark, 31, who lives in Calow, said: “The national TWIA Awards are on January 24 held at the Underglobe (Shakespeare’s Globe), London. We are very excited.”

Ahead of the big day, we took a step inside Stretton Manor Barn to see what it offers happy couples and their guests.

Amanda Edwards, general manager, said Stretton Manor Barn is a fantastic venue for weddings.

1. Stretton Manor Barn

Amanda Edwards, general manager, said Stretton Manor Barn is a fantastic venue for weddings.

Rustic charm is a keynote of the venue which has timber cladding, reclaimed stonework and handcrafted oak furniture.

2. Stretton Manor Barn

Rustic charm is a keynote of the venue which has timber cladding, reclaimed stonework and handcrafted oak furniture.

Make a stylish entrance with your wedding party.

3. Stretton Manor Barn

Make a stylish entrance with your wedding party.

Close attention to detail in the build-up to the wedding and on the big day itself.

4. Stretton Wedding Barn

Close attention to detail in the build-up to the wedding and on the big day itself.

