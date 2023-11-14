Brothers who own a barn wedding venue on the edge of the Peak District are celebrating success after their business won a top industry award.

Mark and Steve Barnes bought their barn at Stretton in 2020 with the sole purpose of transforming it into a wedding venue as there was nothing else like it in the area.

Three years on, Stretton Manor Barn has won Best Barn Wedding Venue in the East Midlands at The Wedding Industry Awards.

"We are extremely proud to have won the highest recognised award in the industry,” said Mark, 31, who lives in Calow. “Our highly dedicated team pride themselves on delivering the best customer service to all our couples with an exceptional level of attention to detail. The Stretton Manor Barn team also picked up a Highly Commended award for the Best Events Team.”

MIck Sindall is head chef at Stretton Manor Barn which offers the ultimate ‘foodie’ experience. Mark said: “Our in-house team of incredibly talented chefs, specialise in the tastiest and most memorable wedding banquets ever.”

The venue caters for up to 100 guests at an indoor or outdoor wedding ceremony and has a capacity of 140 guests for a banquet and up to 160 guests throughout the evening.

Mark and Steve, 34, who lives in Matlock, started out in the wedding and events industry as suppliers of giant tipis. They chose the location of the barn because of its total seclusion and lovingly renovated it during lockdown. The barn, which boasts reclaimed stone, timber cladding, handcrafted oak furniture and a contemporary bar and lounge area, has luxurious open-plan spaces. Bifold doors lead to panoramic views over wildflower meadows and the surrounding Derbyshire countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wedding Industry Awards are the only regional and national client-voted, expert-judged awards in the UK wedding industry.