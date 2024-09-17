First look at wannabe north Derbyshire fashion designer's appearance on ITV's new show M&S: Dress The Nation with former Spice Girl Mel B as guest judge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Julie Watson of Dronfield is among 10 contestants in M&S: Dress The Nation which launches on ITV tonight (Tuesday, September 17).
She said: “I applied for the show as I’ve been in the business for 35 years. Thousands had applied and I got through to the final 10. I was absolutely stunned.
"The contestants are all amazing people. Being on TV was a fantastic experience – I was so lucky.”
In the opening episode, the contestants are tasked with creating womenswear clothing under the beady eye of former Spice Girl Mel B who is a guest judge.
Julie, 54, has lived in Dronfield for nine years where she runs a shop called iish on Chesterfield Road. She said: “I mainly do clothing alterations and made to order garments.”
Creativity is in the genes with daughter Jolie collaborating with her mum on a daring bottom-baring outfit which was made prior to Julie applying for the TV competition. Jolie, 22, said: “The outfit was made of PVC fabric for a collaboration shoot I had in order to promote a business called Wave KTV (a karaoke bar in Toronto, Canada). My mum created the outfit for me based on some ideas I’d given her. I designed it and she made it.” *M&S: Dress The Nation will be presented by AJ Ododu and Vernon Kay on ITV at 8pm and will also be available on ITVX. There are six weekly episodes.
