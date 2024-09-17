Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A north Derbyshire mum says she is feeling a bit nervous about seeing herself on television as she competes for a dream job as a high street giant’s junior fashion designer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Watson of Dronfield is among 10 contestants in M&S: Dress The Nation which launches on ITV tonight (Tuesday, September 17).

She said: “I applied for the show as I’ve been in the business for 35 years. Thousands had applied and I got through to the final 10. I was absolutely stunned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The contestants are all amazing people. Being on TV was a fantastic experience – I was so lucky.”

Julie Watson, from Dronfield, is on M&S: Dress The Nation (photo: ITV/Roy J Baron)

In the opening episode, the contestants are tasked with creating womenswear clothing under the beady eye of former Spice Girl Mel B who is a guest judge.

Julie, 54, has lived in Dronfield for nine years where she runs a shop called iish on Chesterfield Road. She said: “I mainly do clothing alterations and made to order garments.”

Creativity is in the genes with daughter Jolie collaborating with her mum on a daring bottom-baring outfit which was made prior to Julie applying for the TV competition. Jolie, 22, said: “The outfit was made of PVC fabric for a collaboration shoot I had in order to promote a business called Wave KTV (a karaoke bar in Toronto, Canada). My mum created the outfit for me based on some ideas I’d given her. I designed it and she made it.” *M&S: Dress The Nation will be presented by AJ Ododu and Vernon Kay on ITV at 8pm and will also be available on ITVX. There are six weekly episodes.