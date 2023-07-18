Firefighters from across Derbyshire scale Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire - to rescue 'Boris'

Chesterfield residents may have seen firefighters scaling the Crooked Spire today.

A number of fire engines were spotted at the Crooked Spire in Chesterfield town centre this morning – but they were not attending an emergency.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews from Chesterfield, Alfreton, Staveley and Buxton were carrying out a rope rescue training exercise at the historic church.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Crews are using the iconic building to test their operational skills when working at height.”

Firefighters were tasked with rescuing a dummy casualty from inside the Crooked Spire.

An Alfreton Fire Station spokesperson said: “Boris the dummy was safely lowered to ground level through the use of ropes and ladders and good old fashioned hard work! Well done all involved!”

1 . Crooked Spire Firefighters can be seen scaling the historic building. Photo: DFRS Photo Sales

2 . Crooked Spire Crews from across the county were involved in the exercise. Photo: DFRS Photo Sales

3 . Rope rescue A number of fire engines were in attendance. Photo: DFRS Photo Sales

4 . Fire service training exercise A number of fire engines were spotted at the Crooked Spire in Chesterfield town centre this morning – but they were not attending an emergency. Photo: Brian eyre Photo Sales