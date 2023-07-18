News you can trust since 1855
Firefighters from across Derbyshire scale Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire - to rescue 'Boris'

Chesterfield residents may have seen firefighters scaling the Crooked Spire today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST

A number of fire engines were spotted at the Crooked Spire in Chesterfield town centre this morning – but they were not attending an emergency.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews from Chesterfield, Alfreton, Staveley and Buxton were carrying out a rope rescue training exercise at the historic church.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Crews are using the iconic building to test their operational skills when working at height.”

Firefighters were tasked with rescuing a dummy casualty from inside the Crooked Spire.

An Alfreton Fire Station spokesperson said: “Boris the dummy was safely lowered to ground level through the use of ropes and ladders and good old fashioned hard work! Well done all involved!”

Firefighters can be seen scaling the historic building.

Firefighters can be seen scaling the historic building.

Crews from across the county were involved in the exercise.

Crews from across the county were involved in the exercise.

A number of fire engines were in attendance.

A number of fire engines were in attendance.

A number of fire engines were spotted at the Crooked Spire in Chesterfield town centre this morning – but they were not attending an emergency.

