Firefighters from across Derbyshire scale Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire - to rescue 'Boris'
A number of fire engines were spotted at the Crooked Spire in Chesterfield town centre this morning – but they were not attending an emergency.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews from Chesterfield, Alfreton, Staveley and Buxton were carrying out a rope rescue training exercise at the historic church.
A DFRS spokesperson said: “Crews are using the iconic building to test their operational skills when working at height.”
Firefighters were tasked with rescuing a dummy casualty from inside the Crooked Spire.
An Alfreton Fire Station spokesperson said: “Boris the dummy was safely lowered to ground level through the use of ropes and ladders and good old fashioned hard work! Well done all involved!”