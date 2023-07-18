The application has been submitted as part of the next steps in delivering the £24.1m Clay Cross Town Deal.

A public consultation was undertaken to gauge opinions of the proposed plans following ongoing face-to-face engagement with local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North East Derbyshire District Council said feedback from this has been positive and had been taken into consideration as part of the ongoing project to help shape the future of Clay Cross.

Clay Cross

The planning application is made up of four key elements in the proposals, which are:

The creation of a new Town Square which will become a public space to be used for markets, seasonal events and as a public forum.

Food and Beverage and Leisure Units – the route from Broadleys to the public square to be lined with artisan food companies, leisure operators and cafes and restaurants.

The Clocktower (Derbyshire Adult Education Centre) – to make the best use of the existing building, enhancing existing uses and bringing the library into the heart of the town.

The “Block A” (working title) proposal – Repurposing an existing historic building with the aim of providing a quality food and drink offering and leisure opportunities, directly overlooking the public square.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Clay Cross Town Deal, Cllr Jayne Barry said, “This is a momentous point in the delivery of the £24.1m Clay Cross Town Deal and a pivotal moment (in submitting the planning application) as our residents and businesses, who have shared their views and helped shape the proposals for the regeneration of the town, can now see we are moving onto the next stages of the project as it becomes closer to reality.

"It’s an exciting time for the town with some amazing plans and developments underway already, including the building of the new Clay Cross Active leisure centre, and I am delighted at the progress made to deliver this exciting project by collaborating with our residents and businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad