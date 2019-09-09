Find out how you can give a hen a loving home in Derbyshire

Hens are in need of loving homes in Derbyshire.

The Fresh Start for Hens organisation works closely with British farmers to buy the birds just before they are due to be slaughtered and then put them into suitable homes where they can live out the rest of their natural lives.

Hen rehoming co-ordinator Charmaine Roberts. Pictures by Jason Chadwick.

Charmaine Roberts is involved with Fresh Start for Hens and runs the Chesterfield collection point.

She said: "Hens are absolutely wonderful companions.

"They've helped to change my life.

"Without our team of volunteers and people offering homes, these hens would go to slaughter - and nobody wants that."

Visit www.freshstartforhens.co.uk for more information and to find out how to rehome a hen locally.

