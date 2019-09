Markham Road in Chesterfield is currently closed amid concerns for a man's safety.

Police were called at 9.30am to say there was a man on the wrong side of the railings of the bridge which connects Queen's Park to the town centre.

Police are at the scene.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We've closed Markham Road and we're there speaking to the man.

"The incident is ongoing."

