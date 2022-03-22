There’s just a day left for people to cast their vote for George Finlay of Matlock Farm Park who is up against nine other finalists in the Tourism Superstar competition run by VisitEngland.

A social media post from the farm park states: “Voting closes at 23:59 on Tuesday, 22nd March. Last we heard, George was in third place…so your vote now, could be THE vote that takes him to first place.

“We’ve got him this far together…let’s bring that trophy back to Derbyshire.

George Finlay, supervisor at Matlock Farm Park, is among ten finalists in a national Tourism Superstar competition.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support for George, it means so much!”

George’s role as farm park supervisor involves running daily animal-based activites for the public including meerkat talks and wallaby encounters, looking after the health and welfare of animals and engaging with visitors to the park.

The Tourism Superstar competition also recognises the contributions of workers when their businesses were closed to the public during the pandemic. George created behind-the-scenes social media videos and a YouTube series to bring the farm park to visitors’ homes.

George, who is 22, has said: “I feel incredibly lucky to work in a job where I can share my passion for animals with visitors of all ages from across the UK and Europe, helping them to have rewarding experiences.”

The winner in the Tourism Superstar competition, which is supported by The Mirror news brand, will be announced on March 26.