Final farewells as Chesterfield family business closes after 30 years
Staff have said their final farewells as a family business that has been serving Chesterfield customers for over 30 years has finally closed.
Massarella’s coffee shop, on Middle Pavement, closed the store on Saturday, after failing to agree new lease terms with its landlord.
The company’s other outlets, including those at Peak Village in Rowsley, as well as Meadowhall, remain unaffected and will continue to operate.
A spokesperson for Massarella’s said: “On behalf of all the team we wish to thank our loyal customers for their continued support over many years and that we hope they will still visit one of our other stores in Peak Village, Atkinsons of Sheffield or Meadowhall.”
Chesterfield Borough Council, which owns the Pavement precinct, said it was are sorry to hear that such a long-standing and popular business was closing and they would now be seeking to market the unit and secure a new tenant in due course.