Massarella’s coffee shop, on Middle Pavement, closed the store on Saturday, after failing to agree new lease terms with its landlord.

The company’s other outlets, including those at Peak Village in Rowsley, as well as Meadowhall, remain unaffected and will continue to operate.

A spokesperson for Massarella’s said: “On behalf of all the team we wish to thank our loyal customers for their continued support over many years and that we hope they will still visit one of our other stores in Peak Village, Atkinsons of Sheffield or Meadowhall.”

Jordan Ainsworth, Emily Connelly, Samantha Kirk and Marcelima Kisilewicz, staff at Massarella's in Chesterfield, say goodbye as the store closes after 30 years.