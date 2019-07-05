Film made in Chesterfield to be showcased at world-famous Pinewood Studios event

A stunning production shot in Chesterfield is to be showcased at a world-famous British film and TV studio.

Stand-Up - which was created by a crew of young film-makers from Chesterfield - is a 45-minute drama-thriller about the return of a disgraced stand-up comic and his backstage trials and tribulations.

A scene from Stand-Up.

It has now been selected for the Lift-Off First-Time Filmmaker Sessions, an event which aims to showcase emerging talent from around the world at the famous Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

Chesterfield's Kai Undrell, 18, who wrote and directed the film, said: "It is absolutely crazy to think that, two years ago, Stand-Up was just a short screenplay sat on my desk.

"Now, having received wonderful reviews on Amazon, and being officially selected for the Lift-Off First-Time Filmmaker Sessions at Pinewood Studios, it conjures a certain buzz and motivation that only the world of art could stir.

Kai Undrell, writer and director of Stand-Up.

"I think what people really like about this film is its humility; we're such a small crew, from a town where film production isn't exactly thriving, who came together creatively to make something fun and exciting.

"There's also a certain 'circa-1970 dramatic theatre' vibe to the picture, which seems to appeal to the older demographic while maintaining a firm grip on the younger audiences - not too young! - with its slick execution and dark-humour."

Kai added: "We're utterly humbled to have been selected for Lift-Off First-Time Filmmaker Sessions, and it is an honour to be recognised by such a prestigious studio as Pinewood."

The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video for £3.99.