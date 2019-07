Smart motorways are controversial - but they're here to stay.

A smart motorway is a section of a motorway which uses traffic management methods designed to increase capacity and reduce congestion in particularly busy areas. These methods include using the hard shoulder as a running lane and using variable speed limits to control the flow of traffic. The following tips on how to drive safely and legally on a smart motorway are from Highways England...

When you're driving along a motorway you should keep left unless youre overtaking, no matter how many lanes a motorway has - it's a simple rule of the Highway Code

Keep to the speed limits shown on the signs

A hard shoulder is always identified by a solid white unbroken line - if theres no speed limit displayed above it or a red X is displayed, do not use it except in an emergency

A broken white line indicates a normal running lane

If the hard shoulder is being used as an extra lane, use the designated emergency areas for emergencies

If your vehicle experiences difficulties - for example, a warning light comes on - exit the motorway immediately, if you can.

If you break down, put your hazard lights on