Festive event to help Chesterfield group rejuvenating town park

A festive event will be held this weekend to raise money for a group which is breathing new life into a park in Chesterfield.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 3:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 3:44 pm

The Winter Warmer event will take place at the Britannia pub in Brampton from 2pm on Sunday and include gift stalls, festive refreshments, face painting and a hamper raffle.

The event will raise money for the Friends of Brushfield Park, which is regenerating Brushfield Park in the town.

A group spokesperson said: “With a £5,000 target achieved and a community which continues to surprise us with their hard work and generosity, it has encouraged us to keep going and raise funds towards a phase two by giving residents the opportunity to benefit from the green space with benches and flower gardens in the future.

“We have big dreams but we also have a great team which has gained confidence to come out and help – but the best part is the new friendships made.”

