Festive event to help Chesterfield group rejuvenating town park

The Winter Warmer event will take place at the Britannia pub in Brampton from 2pm on Sunday and include gift stalls, festive refreshments, face painting and a hamper raffle.

The event will raise money for the Friends of Brushfield Park, which is regenerating Brushfield Park in the town.

A festive event is taking place in Chesterfield this weekend.

A group spokesperson said: “With a £5,000 target achieved and a community which continues to surprise us with their hard work and generosity, it has encouraged us to keep going and raise funds towards a phase two by giving residents the opportunity to benefit from the green space with benches and flower gardens in the future.

“We have big dreams but we also have a great team which has gained confidence to come out and help – but the best part is the new friendships made.”