Royal Bank of Scotland to close Chesterfield town centre branch

RBS is to close its Chesterfield branch in Chesterfield next year

The company’s branch on Stephenson Place will close for good on April 7, 2022, as the demand for physical services continues to fall.

According to the bank, which is part of the Natwest Group, many customers are shifting to online banking because it is "faster and easier".

A Royal Bank of Scotland spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

Royal Bank of Scotland customers are able to use services at the NatWest Branch in Market Place – which is less than a quarter of a mile away from the Stephenson Place branch – or at the Post Office on Newbold Road.

For customers who are over the age of 60 and are unsure how to sign up or use digital banking services, there is a dedicated support line which is open 8am to 8pm seven days a week with shorter waiting times on 0800 051 4177.