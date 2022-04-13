Famous preserved Deltic locomotive provides 'abnormal load' for police on M1 in Derbyshire
Derbyshire police have released pictures after helping with the transport of a preserved diesel locomotive from the M1 to Wirksworth.
Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit posted images of the Class 55 Deltic locomotive, named ‘Royal Highland Fusilier’, as it made its journey through the county on a low-loader.
The unit tweeted today: “Abnormal Load Movement from the M1 to Wirksworth.”
The locomotive, owned by the Deltic Preservation Society, is expected to be in action on the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, between Duffield and Wirksworth, at its Spring Diesel Gala event.
MORE: Put your knowledge of the Peak District to the test with 14 questions asked of TV's Mastermind champion who lives in Derbyshire
The Class 55 locomotives were once the mainstay of express passenger trains on the East Coast Main Line, hauling trains between London Kings Cross, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh at speeds of up to 100mph in the 1970s.