Famous preserved Deltic locomotive provides 'abnormal load' for police on M1 in Derbyshire

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit posted images of the Class 55 Deltic locomotive, named ‘Royal Highland Fusilier’, as it made its journey through the county on a low-loader.

The unit tweeted today: “Abnormal Load Movement from the M1 to Wirksworth.”

The locomotive, owned by the Deltic Preservation Society, is expected to be in action on the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, between Duffield and Wirksworth, at its Spring Diesel Gala event.

The Class 55 locomotives were once the mainstay of express passenger trains on the East Coast Main Line, hauling trains between London Kings Cross, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh at speeds of up to 100mph in the 1970s.

