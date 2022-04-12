Alice Walker, bottom right, was helped by her knowledge of the Peak District to win the Mastermind final.

Put your knowledge of the Peak District to the test with 14 questions asked of TV's Mastermind champion who lives in Derbyshire

Knowledge of the Peak District helped a retired IT consultant from Derbyshire lift TV’s Mastermind crown.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 2:10 pm

Alice Walker gave all 14 correct answers in her specialist subject and went on to score the highest marks in the BBC Two series, only giving the wrong answers to three questions in the general knowledge round of the final which was broadcast this week.

At 66 years old, Alice is the oldest winner of Mastermind in its 50-year history.

Alice, who lives in Whaley Bridge, said that she had prepared for the programme by reading guide books and looking at maps.

Do you have Mastermind knowledge of the Peak District? Could you answer these questions which Alice was asked on the programme?

1. Mastermind question

A traditional almond and jam pudding is named after which town, unofficially named as the capital of the Peak District?

2. Mastermind question

In the mid 18th century which landscape architect was commissioned to redesign the gardens at Chatsworth House?

3. Mastermind question

In the late 1920 in which former lead mining village near Eyam did the writer Laurence du Gard Peach form what later became a highly regarded amateur dramatic troupe?

4. Mastermind question

What name is given to the jagged gritstone outcrops, north of Leek in the Staffordshire Peak District which form an enscarpment with nearby Ramshaw Rocks and Hen Cloud?

