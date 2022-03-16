Family to host charity sale to thank Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospice for relatives’ care

The event is set to take place at The Bret Club in Clay Cross on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19.

There will be a range of items on offer – including handbags, clothing and shoes – all of which have been donated to raise money for Ashgate Hospice.

Diana Hardcastle-Yates, who is among those organising the event, praised the hospice its support following the death of her brother Michael Hardcastle and said the charity is one which is very dear to her heart.

Michael Hardcastle pictured with his sisters

She said: “After a very sad year of saying goodbye to our precious brother who had inherited the cancer Lynch type 2 gene from our mother’s side of the family, Ashgate Hospice were brilliant supporting him and us as a family.

"My brother has left four beautiful children, a wife, his sisters, family and many friends. So many people attended the funeral from all over the world as he worked away for the last 15 years. The local hospice holds a place in my family’s heart as they looked after our precious mum and dad over 30 years ago.”

She added: "I always try to raise as much money for the hospice as possible, events from my coffee shop, charity football matches, psychic evenings and halloween parties, cake sales – but this event has been a long time coming due to Covid.

Dozens of items have been donated for the charity sle on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19

"A lot of the donations were handed in before covid hit so I’ve been moving the items from place to place over the last few years and I’m looking forward to being able to finally get them out there for everyone to buy to support our much needed hospice.

"I know the hospice has missed out on some of its largest fundraising events over the past few years so its more important than ever.”

Given current affairs, the family have decided to donate half of all proceeds raised to help those displaced in Ukraine.

Items for sale during the two-day event will be individually priced, with attendees asked to pay in cash.

The sale will run between 3pm and 5pm on March 18, and between 10am and 3pm on March 19 at The Bret Club on Market Street.