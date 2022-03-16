I’ve been working as a chemist for 13 years and it still upsets me when people ask me what it’s like to be a woman working in science.

Yes, I still get that question, along with comments about how my role – I’m technology manager creating molecules and formulating lubricants for tractor and construction equipment engines - sounds a bit blokey. Well, maybe it does, but that’s only because of two things - the type of products I work with and the scientific setting I operate in.

In all other respects, the skills and abilities it requires, such as problem-solving, working as a team and liaising with clients, are in no way gender-specific.

Dr Trish Kilsby, Lubrizol.

I’ve often been puzzled about why these questions persist. It comes down to the same stereotypes about scientists which I don’t think are helpful, to men or women.

The idea of our white coats, the connotations of geekiness and the whiff of eccentric experimentation all persist and are so powerful – and male – that it’s a turn-off for young females (and many boys) who assume it’s not for them.

This is a huge pity, because no one comes into science for those reasons. Instead, it’s through the realisation that the ‘scientific method’ is just the way we use to understand the world around us and make discoveries that reveal how everything works.

That’s exciting, especially when you’re working alongside other people who want to know how things work too and who are willing to explore new methods and overcome challenges in order to improve life for others. Because that to me is what it’s about.

Forget the white coats. Scientists are rounded individuals who explore the world and make it better – and we come in all shapes and sizes too, writes guest columnist Dr Trish Kilsby.

The end users of our products aren’t in it for the molecules, they’re farmers in India who rely on their tractor working in all weathers so they can grow crops and feed their families. Or they’re companies who run the equipment that makes our roads or builds our homes and hospitals.

That’s why I do my job, why I’ve travelled the world and met loads of people, and why celebrating British Science Week and challenging stereotypes are important.

