Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ Derbyshire dad – as they thank community for their support
The family of a Derbyshire dad who was ‘loved by so many’ have paid tribute to him – and thanked the community for their support.
Rick Kemp, 33, passed away on Thursday, October 13 after Derbyshire Police responded to reports of concerns for the safety of a man in Bolsover Cemetery off Oxcroft Lane.
Since then, online tributes have poured in for Rick, who lived in Bolsover. A memorial has also sprung up at the cemetery, where well-wishers have left a number of floral bouquets.
The mother of Rick’s youngest daughter, Kirsty Parkin, said that he was an “absolutely amazing dad to his three children” – Christopher, 12, Angel, 11 and Darcie-Leigh, 3.
Rick’s sister, Jodie Floyde, echoed the love he had for his family – and said that he was cherished by so many.
“Ricky was such a lad’s lad but absolutely adored his mum, his nanna Pam, his brothers and sisters and also his children. Ricky was so loved by so many people.”
Jodie said that, despite their loss, Rick’s family wanted to thank everyone in the local community who helped search for before his death.
“Mental health really gets the best of some people and I never would have thought that we as a family would suffer a loss in this way.
“As a family we would also like to thank every single person involved that went to search for him – we will be forever grateful. It’s ok not to be ok. Sleep tight brother, we all love you so much.”