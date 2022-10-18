Rick Kemp, 33, passed away on Thursday, October 13 after Derbyshire Police responded to reports of concerns for the safety of a man in Bolsover Cemetery off Oxcroft Lane.

Since then, online tributes have poured in for Rick, who lived in Bolsover. A memorial has also sprung up at the cemetery, where well-wishers have left a number of floral bouquets.

The mother of Rick’s youngest daughter, Kirsty Parkin, said that he was an “absolutely amazing dad to his three children” – Christopher, 12, Angel, 11 and Darcie-Leigh, 3.

TL: Ricky and his mum. BL/BR: Ricky and his siblings Steven, Emma, Ross and Jodie.

Rick’s sister, Jodie Floyde, echoed the love he had for his family – and said that he was cherished by so many.

“Ricky was such a lad’s lad but absolutely adored his mum, his nanna Pam, his brothers and sisters and also his children. Ricky was so loved by so many people.”

Jodie said that, despite their loss, Rick’s family wanted to thank everyone in the local community who helped search for before his death.

Rick’s three children - Christopher, Angel and Darcie-Leigh.

“Mental health really gets the best of some people and I never would have thought that we as a family would suffer a loss in this way.