Loved ones pay tribute to ‘lovely lad’ and ‘amazing dad’ after death at Derbyshire cemetery

Derbyshire Police were called just after 10.20am yesterday (Thursday, October 13) amid concerns for the safety of a man in Bolsover Cemetery off Oxcroft Lane.

A body was found by officers at the scene – that of Rick Kemp, 33, from Bolsover.

Kirsty Parkin is the mother of Rick’s youngest daughter, three-year-old Darcie-Leigh. She said that Rick was a brilliant dad, who was loved by everyone who knew him.

Rick and his daughter Darcie-Leigh.

“He was a massive character, and he was loved by so many. He was one of the funniest people you could ever meet.

“Rick was a very outgoing character, he got on with everyone and everyone got on with him.

“One of the biggest things I want to say is that he was an absolutely amazing dad to his three children – Darcie absolutely adored him and he absolutely adored her.

“He’s going to be so missed. He was a big part of everyone’s lives.”

Flowers were left at the scene today.

Today, a number of residents were at Bolsover Cemetery to pay their respects – with some leaving bouquets of flowers in memory.

A number of online tributes have also been paid – with loved ones saying they were “absolutely heartbroken” and that he is “going to be missed so much” by those who knew him.

Others described him as a “lovely lad”, and sent their “deepest condolences” to his friends and family.

Flowers left in Bolsover cemetery.

Derbyshire Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. A file is currently being prepared for the coroner.