Family pays moving tribute to Derbyshire teenager who died after attack on night out

The family of a Derbyshire teenager who died after he was attacked on a night out have described him as their “ray of sunshine” in a moving tribute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Derrett was on a night out with friends when he was assaulted on the Market Place in Ilkeston in the early hours of Sunday 1 June. The 19-year-old died in hospital two days later.

His family have now issued a photograph of Liam, who lived in Ilkeston, and have paid tribute to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “Liam brings amazing energy wherever he goes and makes everyone’s day brighter. He is our little ray of sunshine.

Hos family said:“Liam brings amazing energy wherever he goes and makes everyone’s day brighter. He is our little ray of sunshine."

“He found his love for snowboarding for the first time this year and was looking forward to going with his friends and family in 2026.

“To have him taken from us is truly heartbreaking and we are completely devastated, but the love and support from friends, family and the people of Ilkeston over the last few days has truly humbled us.”

Five people have been arrested in connection with Liam’s death so far. Two men have been charged with murder and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court. They are Kai Donachie, 23, of Bilborough Road, Nottingham and Joshua Harris, 24, of Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two women aged 18 and 19, and a 19-year-old man, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remain on bail pending further inquiries.

Detectives are reissuing an appeal for information on the incident and want to hear from anyone who witnessed it or has details that may help.

You can share information with police online using this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25A69-PO1

Alternatively, you can use one of the following methods, quoting reference 25*316183:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.