Two men charged with murder following death of a teenager in Derbyshire

Two men have been charged with murder following the death of a teenager in Derbyshire.

Liam Derrett was injured on the Market Place, Ilkeston, in the early hours of Sunday 1 June. The 19-year-old, from Ilkeston, suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital on Tuesday.

Two men have now been charged with Liam’s murder. They are: Kai Donachie, aged 23, of Bilborough Road, Nottingham and Joshua Harris, aged 24, of Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston

Both have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 June.

Three other people – two women aged 18 and 19, and a 19-year-old man – were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain on bail pending further inquiries.

Detectives are reissuing an appeal for information on the incident and want to hear from anyone who witnessed it or has details that may help.

You can share information with the investigation online using this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25A69-PO1

Alternatively, you can use one of the following methods, quoting reference 25*316183:

Website – Derbyshire police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.