A teenager who was seriously assaulted during a Derbyshire town-centre fight has died.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Derrett was out in Ilkeston with friends when a fight broke out between other groups.

During the incident, the 19-year-old was seriously assaulted and taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the efforts of police at the scene, ambulance crews and hospital staff, Liam sadly died.

Liam Derrett was out with friends when a fight broke out between other groups.

Specialist officers are supporting Liam’s family

The incident took place at about 2.10am on Sunday 1 June, at which time a large group of people were gathered on the Market Place.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, were initially arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent. In light of Liam’s death, both have now been rearrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.

Three other people – two women aged 18 and 19, and a 19-year-old man – were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent Emma Aldred, who is in charge of policing in the area, said: “I know how heartbreaking this news is going to be for our local communities in Ilkeston and surrounding areas.

“I cannot even begin to imagine the devastation felt by Liam’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.

“I want to reassure people that we have a team of detectives dedicated to bringing Liam’s attackers to justice and are working around the clock to do so.

“We have already issued this plea but I want to take this opportunity again to urge anyone with information to come forward now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you saw the incident, if you have heard something since, or you know anything that might help us, please come forward. A young person’s life has been lost while trying to enjoy a night out. Please do the right thing to support the investigation, even if you think the information may not be significant.”

You can share information with Derbyshire police online using this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25A69-PO1

Alternatively, you can use one of the following methods, quoting reference 25*316183:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101