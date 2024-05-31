Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Family members will step out on a fundraiser for Ashgate Hospice where a kind and devoted dad was cared for in the final stage of his life.

Mark Grocott of Shirland was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis – a chronic lung disease – in 2009. After years of living with the illness, he started receiving palliative care in January 2023 before his condition worsened. Mark died at the hospice’s inpatient unit in October, aged 74.

His family, including wife Elaine, daughter Hayley and her partner, son Matthew and his wife, will join more than 2,700 walkers at the Sparkle Night Walk in Chesterfield on June 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayley, who lives in Wingerworth and is director of the Fifty Shades of Beauty salon in Chesterfield, said: “I’m sure it will be an emotional day, but my dad would be over the moon to know that we’re raising money for such a wonderful cause.”

Mark Grocutt (middle) with his daughter Hayley and her partner (left), and his wife Elaine along with son Matthew (right).

Mark worked as a postman, was a keen beekeper, enjoyed grabbing a bargain at the carboot sale, and was a big family man.

Hayley said: “Dad was the kindest, most friendly person. Even in the hardest times, he remained the strongest and was always so supportive of us.

“When he was diagnosed, life became very worrying, empty and stressful. He became so frail, but he never complained and was still his amazing, positive self, right to the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My dad was in the hospice for over a week and the service there was incredible. He loved the meals, ones he could actually enjoy; he enjoyed going into the jacuzzi bath, and just received round the clock attention of the utmost care and professionalism. Our family loved how friendly the staﬀ were towards Dad. We’re so grateful that the angels at the hospice took such great care of Dad.”

Mark Grocutt of Shirland was cared for at Ashgate Hospice in the final stage of his life.

Hayley said her family hopes to raise £1,000 towards the charity’s care, so the hospice can be there to support many more people in the future.

Up to 3,500 walkers will take on the Sparkle Night Walk this year and with entries selling fast, people are being encouraged to sign up before it’s too late.