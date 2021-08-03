Family fun day to be held in Tupton to aid Royal British Legion

It will be held at the North Side recreation ground from noon on August 21.

The event promises fun for all the family and will include food and drink, a raffle, games, music – and much more.

A football match will make up part of the fun day.

The main event will be at 2pm when former members of the armed forces will take on New Tupton Ivanhoe FC coaches in a football match