Family fun day to be held in Tupton to aid Royal British Legion
A fun day to aid the Royal British Legion will take place in Tupton later this month.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 5:35 pm
It will be held at the North Side recreation ground from noon on August 21.
The event promises fun for all the family and will include food and drink, a raffle, games, music – and much more.
The main event will be at 2pm when former members of the armed forces will take on New Tupton Ivanhoe FC coaches in a football match