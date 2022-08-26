Family and friends plan fundraising festival in memory of Derbyshire farmer after sudden death
Family and friends of a popular Derbyshire farmer are preparing to host a festival to raise funds for charity following his death.
Rich Fest will be held at Uppertown Social Centre on Sunday, August 28 to help raise vital funds for The Farming Community Network (FCN).
The family-friendly event is being organised with help of Amy Holmes in tribute to her late brother Richard Holmes.
Richard, from Uppertown, was a well-known face among the area’s farming community before he suddenly passed away at the age of 33 last year.
Amy, 31, said: “Richard was very popular within the farming community, he’d been into it from a young age.
"Since his death, we’ve found the FCN charity and had a collection for them at his funeral. They support farmers in difficult times, such a families in situations like we were left in.
"We didn’t need them at the time but, if someone dies suddenly, they will go help out on the farm or offer any support that they need.
"It will be the first year we’re running Rich Fest as it was actually Richard’s friends who wanted to do a tractor run and then we decided to all meet up afterwards and raise a bit of money in memory of Rich.
"It grew from there really and has been a real community effort.”
Rich Fest will kick with a tractor run from the Cullumbell Lane social club at 1pm - priced at £10 per tractor and £5 per passenger – followed by a BBQ, bar, raffle and free bouncy castle from 4pm.