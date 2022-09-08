Family and friends pay tribute to a 26-year-old dad from Chesterfield who ‘had a heart of gold’
Over a hundred people attended a ceremony to commemorate a Holmewood dad who died following a serious attack in Chesterfield town centre.
Billy Pearson was found injured near to St Mary’s Church and was taken to hospital, but died on Saturday, August 13.
Last Friday family and friends organised a balloon release to pay tribute to the 26-year-old dad and raise money to provide for his daughter’s future.
Abigail Garton, 24, Billy’s cousin said: “When we found out we were in shock and heart broken. Billy’s death will leave a big impact on all his family members and friends for the rest of our lives.
"He was an outgoing person with a golden heart and we will all miss his big personality. We would like people to remember him not through the way he died, but through positive memories and of who he was.”
Billy, who worked on construction sites used to play football for Holmewood Park Rangers. He leaves behind his three-year-old daughter Sapphire.
Abigail said: “She doesn't really understand what death is. She keeps saying daddy's gone to the moon.
“Some of the money we raised for Sapphire during the balloon release we spent on a few presents because she had her third birthday yesterday. We told her the presents are from daddy.”
Sapphire released a personalised balloon captioned ‘I love you daddy.’
The event, in Holmewood, attended by over a hundred friends and family, helped to raise over £1,600 which has been divided in half to cover some of the funeral costs and to provide for Sapphire’s future.
Abigail said: “All his friends and family members were there. Many people in the area knew Billy and have a lot of good memories with him.”
£500 was collected during the balloon release itself, while further £1,100 was raised by Over The Top, an events and party shop in Clay Cross.
Those who attended the ceremony last Friday were asked to buy confetti, smoke cannons and balloons at Over The Top with all profits passed on to the family.
The family members are now looking to start a special bank account for Sapphire to help her provide for the future.
Abigail said: “Billy won't be able to provide for her anymore. So everybody in the family is looking at putting some money in her account every month, which will go towards her future when she turns 18. Half of the money raised last week will go to this account.”
In a joint statement the family members said: ”Billy was an amazing dad and family member and friend and his loss has had a massive impact on all of our lives. He was a big character and had a heart of gold and someone we will never forget.
“He loved being one of the lads and playing football for Holmewood Park Rangers. He’s left a massive hole in our hearts. He leaves behind his beloved daughter and family and friends.”