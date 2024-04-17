Everything you need to know ahead of Chesterfield FC’s open top bus parade to celebrate historic promotion back into EFL – including road closures and parking
Chesterfield FC are finally returning to the Football League, ending their six-year non-league spell by clinching the Vanarama National League title last month.
Spireites have been invited to celebrate the club’s historic promotion with an open top bus parade on Sunday, April 21 – and these are all the details you need ahead of the event.
Where does the event start?
Celebrations will get underway at the SMH Group Stadium at 2.30pm, with the club’s players, coaching and backroom staff boarding open top buses to travel to the Town Hall.
Where can I follow the parade?
The buses will travel along Sheffield Road, around Holywell Cross (the Donut), and then onto Saltergate and Rose Hill East – arriving at the Town Hall at 3.00pm.
What roads will be closed?
The following road closures will be in place between noon and 6.00pm on Sunday, April 21 – to allow the buses to pass through and spectators to attend safely:
Part of Rose Hill East.
Part of Rose Hill from the junction with Rose Hill West to the junction with Soresby Street.
Part of Rose Hill West from its junction of Rose Hill to Albion Road.
Where can I park?
People will be able to park in both Soresby Street car park and Rose Hill car park. However, cars exiting Soresby Street will be directed over the road into the Rose Hill car park, to exit from the other side onto Rose Hill West, towards Saltergate.
When can I enter the fan zone?
Supporters can join in the celebrations outside the Town Hall in a dedicated traffic-free fan zone, where they will be able to see the trophy lifted once again on the balcony and bring a truly memorable season to a close.
The team will appear on the balcony at approximately 3.30pm, but fans are invited to arrive at the fan zone from 1.30pm and kickstart the celebrations from approximately 2.00pm.
Can I drink in the fan zone?
Those attending the event were advised by Chesterfield Borough Council that alcohol is not permitted in the fan zone.
