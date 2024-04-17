Former Chesterfield and Wigan Athletic man sacked by Rotherham United
Richardson, who was only appointed in December on a contract until summer 2026, was unable to save the Millers from relegation from the Championship.
The 44-year-old won just two of his 24 matches in charge.
Rotherham are rock-bottom and are 22 points from safety having only won four league games all season.
The club said in a statement: “Rotherham United can confirm that the club have parted company with first team head coach Leam Richardson with immediate effect.
“Leam was appointed in December 2023, taking charge of 24 matches in all competitions during that time. Assistant head coach, Rob Kelly, has also left the club.
“Everyone at Rotherham United would like to thank Leam and Rob for all their efforts and wish them well for the future.
“The search to appoint a new first team manager is already under way, with further communication to follow in due course.”
Richardson was assistant to Paul Cook at Chesterfield and Wigan Athletic before becoming manager of the Latics himself and guiding them to the League One title in 2022.
