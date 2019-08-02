Enjoy a night at the movies at Ashgate Hospicecare's open air cinema in Chesterfield

Film fans can enjoy a night at the movies with a difference - under the stars at Chesterfield's Ashgate Hospicecare.

Box office sensations Bohemian Rhapsody and Mary Poppins Returns will hit the big screen as the hospice once again hosts its open air cinema on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10.

Mary Poppins will be screened at 7.30pm on the first evening, with Bohemian Rhapsody at the same time the following night.

The events are one of the most successful events in the hospice's calendar year and take place under the night sky on the hospice meadow.

Carl Jones, fundraising manager, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who has already bought tickets for this year’s open air cinema showings. Because of your amazing support, we’re able to care for people across north Derbyshire who really need us the most.

“There are still tickets left for both showings, promising two great films for all the family to enjoy. There will also be a bar on the night with food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, tea, coffee and hot chocolate available for purchase, so come down and enjoy an amazing night knowing that you will be helping to support those in need of hospice care.”

The event is sponsored by Vertu Toyota Chesterfield and the audio visuals will be provided by Urban Entertainment.

All donations received from tickets sales will go directly to the hospice.

Parking is available across the road from the hospice in Ash Green, while disabled parking will be in Ashgate’s main car park.

There is also a free park and ride service from DXC Technology, on Manor Road, Brampton.

Tickets can be bought for a suggested donation of £10 here.

For more information contact 01246 567250.