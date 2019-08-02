Chesterfield's Ashgate Hospicecare gears up for fun-packed summer fair

Chesterfield's Ashgate Hospicecare plays host to its annual summer fair later this month

Family fun is guaranteed as the sunshine special returns on Saturday, August 10, between 11am-4pm.

The event will take place on the hospice's meadow and features a number of different stalls and entertainment throughout the day as well as food, a bar and live music.

Carl Jones, fundraising manager, said: “We have several great entertainment acts at the event including a circus display as well as a host of stalls and games for the whole family to enjoy.

"Please come on down and enjoy yourselves all whilst raising vital funds for patients and their families across north Derbyshire.”

Admission is £2, with under 16s free.

Anyone who would like a pitch at the event should email events@ashgatehospicecare.org.uk or contact 01246 567250.