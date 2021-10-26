Henry Theobald was inspired to take action after seeing the rubbish left at a nearby play area on Thirlmere Road, Newbold.

Joanne Theobald, Henry’s mum, said he was frustrated with the state of the communal area, and this sparked his urge to tidy the rubbish left by others.

“Henry hates litter. He has always been raised to not drop litter and he really hates to see it.

Henry Theobald, 8, has been cleaning up his local park

“He decided to pick up all the litter off the field as he got angry and fed-up of being surrounded by rubbish when he was out playing.”

The weather initially tried to halt Henry’s plans, but Mrs Theobald said he persevered, eventually managing to clear the entirety of the park.

“We went out on Friday but it started to rain and our rubbish bag ripped so we couldn't finish the job. Henry was upset as it rained all day Saturday so he was not able to go and litter pick.

“On Sunday we went out, and he went back and forth across the whole field and inside the gated park, removing every scrap of rubbish he could find.”

Mrs Theobald said she was proud of her son’s determination to complete his litter picking mission and help keep Newbold clean.

“Once Henry gets something in his head, he is a very determined boy and when he decides to do something, he will just keep at it.