Drivers escape without serious injuries after two car crash in Chesterfield

Two motorists escaped without serious injuries after their cars collided in Chesterfield.

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 1:47 pm

Police were called to the two car crash on Loundsley Green Road at 2.15pm yesterday (March 29).

At the scene a Land Rover Freelander and a Ford Focus were found to have collided.

Read More

Read More
Elderly Chesterfield man fed and chauffeured violent stepdaughter who beat him '...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have given an update on the crash which occurred on Loundsley Green Road yesterday (March 29)

The drivers of both cars, a man in the Ford and a woman in the Land Rover, suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

The road was closed for a short time for both vehicles to be recovered.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

DriversChesterfieldPoliceFordLand Rover