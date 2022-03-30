Drivers escape without serious injuries after two car crash in Chesterfield

Police were called to the two car crash on Loundsley Green Road at 2.15pm yesterday (March 29).

At the scene a Land Rover Freelander and a Ford Focus were found to have collided.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have given an update on the crash which occurred on Loundsley Green Road yesterday (March 29)

The drivers of both cars, a man in the Ford and a woman in the Land Rover, suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

The road was closed for a short time for both vehicles to be recovered.