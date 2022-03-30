Drivers escape without serious injuries after two car crash in Chesterfield
Two motorists escaped without serious injuries after their cars collided in Chesterfield.
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 1:47 pm
Police were called to the two car crash on Loundsley Green Road at 2.15pm yesterday (March 29).
At the scene a Land Rover Freelander and a Ford Focus were found to have collided.
The drivers of both cars, a man in the Ford and a woman in the Land Rover, suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.
The road was closed for a short time for both vehicles to be recovered.