Summer travel season generally kicks off during the school break, which this year coincides with an increase in consumer demand for holidays following the lifting of Covid travel restrictions in the UK.

Last week, travellers faced long waits at numerous airports and cancelled flights from easyJet and Tui at the start of the busiest travel season since the pandemic.

There were also concerns at Manchester Airport, where travellers had to wait for hours to go through security earlier this spring due to staffing shortages.

Doncaster Sheffield Aiport

At Doncaster Sheffield Airport, passengers who waited into the early hours for a delayed flight to Antalya, Turkey at 6.55pm last night, had their flight eventually cancelled after it was pushed back until 11pm.

However on Monday (May 30), the airport has assured its customers to follow their allotted check-in times to avoid delays.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Sheffield Airport said: “It is really important to us that our customers have a great experience when they travel with us and Doncaster Sheffield Airport continues to strive towards delivering an easy, friendly and relaxed service for our passengers.

“We do advise that customers follow their allotted check-in times and the majority of our passengers have started their holiday without delay.”

‘Arrive three hours before flight’

For those who are travelling from Manchester Airport, it is still advisable to arrive three hours before their flight.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of challenges being faced by a number of airlines and handling agents, which is leading to delays at check-in and baggage reclaim for some passengers.

“Passengers are advised to direct any questions or concerns about these issues, or anything relating to their flight, to their airline, who will be best placed to respond.

“However, this is not the experience we want passengers to have at Manchester Airport and we are sorry to hear customers have faced disruption.

“We are in contact with the senior management teams of the relevant airlines and ground handlers to understand the cause of these issues, and to support their efforts to resolve them as quickly as possible.

“It remains our advice that passengers should arrive three hours before their flight and to be as prepared as they can be for their journey through the airport.”

TUI and easyJet operate as normal

Meanwhile, travel company TUI has apologised to its customers who have experienced flight delays in recent days, with half-term holidays remaining 'an incredibly busy period'.

It also stressed that its programme today is not impacted by cancellations.

A spokesperson said: "Our priority is always to take customers on holiday safely. While flight delays and cancellations with us are rare, unfortunately the sudden increase in people going on holidays combined with various operational and supply chain issues, has meant that a small number of our flights have been impacted.

"Our teams have been working tirelessly to support affected customers, through direct communications and providing overnight accommodation and transfers where needed, as well as meals and refreshments.

"We continue to work closely with our airport partners to monitor the situation and provide the best possible holiday experience for our customers."