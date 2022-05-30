30 new jobs up for grabs as Derbyshire company doubles call-centre operations

A1 Comms is doubling its call-centre operations by recruiting customer support and sales advisors, split across its offices in Alfreton and Darley Abbey.

The openings are due to the continued success and growing sales through the business’s online consumer brands, Affordable Mobiles, Buymobiles and Phones.co.uk

Matt Way, operations director at A1 Comms, said: “We have been trading in Derbyshire for almost 25 years and are proud that we are able to offer so many exciting new career opportunities in the local area in these uncertain times.

Matt Way, operations director at A1 Comms.

“We are looking for fresh faces to join the amazing A1 Comms team in both our Alfreton and Derby offices, with a variety of roles available and look forward to welcoming even more talented local people to be a part of our success and growth.”