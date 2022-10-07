Dog walkers abused after confronting Travellers chainsawing down trees at Grassmoor Country Park

The pair, from Hasland, spotted ‘at least half a dozen’ caravans driving onto land at Grassmoor Country Park earlier this morning.

They said that some of the Travellers were using a chainsaw to cut down trees so they could move their van in place.

One of the dog walkers, who wants to stay anonymous due to safety concerns, said: “I asked them why they were cutting the tree down, because in my view it was criminal damage. I was met with a very abusive language.

Travellers who were using a chainsaw to cur down trees at Grassmoor Country Park have threatened dog walkers.

“I was just with my wife and two dogs and there were about ten of them within yards of us, so we were outnumbered. We couldn't afford to get involved in any conflict. We went back to our car and called the police.”

He added that an employee of the council who was on-site at the time had ‘reported the incident to his boss and was waiting for further information’.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We received a call just after 10.20am today, October 7, reporting that a group of travellers had moved onto Grassmoor Country Park on Birkin Lane at Grassmoor. Officers have visited the area to speak with the group and we are continuing to monitor the situation.”

The dog walkers believe the Travellers at Grassmoor are the same group who have been camping on land off Storforth Lane, in Hasland, since last Saturday.