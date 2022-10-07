Road closures, route and how to take part - everything you need to know about this month's Chesterfield 10K run

The route starts and finishes in Queens Park and will be centred on the heart of Chesterfield, taking in major landmarks such as the town’s famous Crooked Spire. It will also feature service and cheer stations on the course and will have a later 10am start.

20 roads will be closed for the event.

Chesterfield 10K Route

The Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10k will take place at 10am on 16th October 2022, starting from Queen’s Park.

Organisers from the 10K have confirmed that this year’s event will take place with the same route as in 2021.

Leading from the start line in Queens Park out onto Dock Walk, and through Chesterfield from Old Road to Ashgate Road passing close by one of its Charity Partners Ashgate Hospicecare.

Runners will then make their way towards the historic town centre before heading down Glumangate, passing Redbrik’s Chesterfield office and the Towns famous Crooked Spire.

The race will conclude back in Queens Park, where family and friends can gather to cheer runners towards the finish line as the race completes one final lap of the park.

The route received lots of praise after its first year in the market town, offering a fast-paced, picturesque route that is accessible to all.

Chesterfield 10K Road Closures

Boythorpe Road closed 8am, reopens 10.50am Dock Road closed 8am, reopens 10.55am Central Avenue closed 8am, reopens 10.57am Boythorpe Avenue closed 8am, reopens 11.10am Park Road closed 8am, reopens 11.10am Markham Road (closed between Park Road and West Bars) 8am, reopens 11.15am West Bars roundabout closed 8am, reopens 11.15am Wheatbridge Road closed 8am, reopens 11.20am Chatsworth Road closed 8am, reopens 11.30am Old Road 8am closed reopens 11.40am Slack Lane (travelling towards Loundsley Green is open) 8am, reopens 11.45am Ashgate Road (open travelling towards town) 8am, reopens 12.10pm Saltergate closed 8am, reopens 12.15pm Glumangate closed 8am, reopens 12.15pm High Street closed 8am, 12.20pm Burlington Street closed 8am, reopens 12.20pm Steeplegate closed 8am, reopens 12.20pm Vicar Lane closed 8am, reopens 12.20pm Low Pavement closed 8am, reopens 12.25pm West Bars closed 8am, reopens 12.25pm There are also a number of parking restrictions in place.

The following roads will have parking restrictions

Chatsworth Road - from October 15 2pm till October 16 2pm Ashgate Road - from October 15 2pm till October 16 2pm Glumangate - from October 15 2pm till October 16 2pm Boythorpe Avenue - from October 15 2pm till October 16 2pm

Race Day Details

08:30 Queens Park Opens – Bag Drop Available

09:50 Warm Up with CBC Fitness

10:00 START – Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K

10:10 City Taxi’s Fun Run Start

11:15 Presentations

12:30 Final Predicted Finisher

13:00 Bag Collection Closes

Runner Packs

You, or a representative, will be required to collect your runner pack from the Redbrik Estate Agents Office in the centre of Chesterfield during the week prior to the event.

Collection times will be issued closer to the event. Please note: no collections are available on race day for this event.

