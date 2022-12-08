Dog-loving Chesterfield couple win national charity award for bringing up life-changing pups

Pauline and Kevin McAllister from Newbold are now looking after their third Labrador puppy, Gordon, after first pup Woody, and the second Mandy, who has now moved into full-time training.

The dog-loving couple, who became puppy socialisers in 2020, credit the puppies with helping them survive the pandemic and getting though Kevin’s illness after he suffered a heart attack a year ago.

Pauline and Kevin McAllister with Gordon

Support Dogs trains assistance dogs for children and adults with autism, epilepsy and physical disability, enabling them to lead safer, more independent lives. Pups spend their first 15 months living with local volunteers before they are old enough to move into full-time training.

Pauline, aged 69, and Kevin, who is 71, had owned pet dogs in the past but felt they were ‘getting on a bit’ and didn’t want a new dog to outlive them. Instead, they decided to look after puppies for Support Dogs, whose training centre is in Sheffield.

Pauline and Kevin, who both worked in mental health at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, have loved every minute of it.

“It’s hard work but it is absolutely lovely,” says Pauline. “It’s a great thing to do if you love dogs but don’t want the responsibility of owning one. Being a puppy socialiser gets you out and about, and you’re doing something that’s got a reward at the end of it – these pups are going to change someone’s life. Giving them up is hard, but the next puppy helps you get over it.”

Pauline says she would recommend being a puppy socialiser to recently-retired people who love dogs. “As well as it being a very well worthwhile thing to do, there is a strong social aspect too,. We’ve met so many people though doing this, and you can’t go into town without someone stopping you for a chat!”

Chief executive of Support Dogs, Rita Howson, said:” We couldn’t do what we do without people like Pauline and Kevin, who put so much work into our dogs. Kevin has also raised a lot of money for us over the year too.”

