Stringent conditions are attached to Bolsover District Council’s approval of the application for Sporton Lane, South Normanton. These include:

*Permission is granted for three years from September 4, 2023, after which the space must revert to dwellinghouse use or a new application approved;

*Between 7am and 8pm there must be no more than 10 dogs on the premises at any one time for business purposes;

Change of use permission has been granted for the garage and office at 22 Sporton Lane, South Normanton.

*Between 8pm and 7am there must be no more than five dogs on the premises at any one time for business purposes;

*Between 8pm and 7am a maximum of three dogs kept for business purposes will be permitted outside at any one time.

Jake Mortland, whose wife Elle Vernon runs the dog day care and home boarding business Pets and Pups Ltd, submitted the application for change of use. The business holds an environmental health licence permitting up to ten dogs on the premises.

Four letters of objection about the change of use application were submitted to the council. Louise Dove of Honeysuckle Drive, South Normanton, said: “I live in very close proximity to the property and the proposed area that this change of use is intended for. I understand that the business is already in use and already have concerns about the level of noise that is being generated by the boarding dogs, I have contacted the council previously with my concerns.