Jake Mortland, whose wife Elle Vernon runs Pets and Pups Limited at their home on Sporton Lane, South Normanton, has applied to Bolsover District Council for change of use for internal professional services in the study and garage of the detached house. Under an Environmental Health licence, up to 10 dogs are permitted on the property.

However, environmental health officer John Mills has recommended that the application be refused. He said: “The existing floor space is used as a garage and has a flat roof. The applicant has not submitted sufficient detail to explain how barking noise will be sufficiently contained within such a structure and there is no details provided in regards ventilation. Furthermore, dogs will be allowed access for exercise in the domestic garden space, and during periods of play or feed times are likely to bark excitedly.

"I consider the keeping of this number of dogs, especially on a commercial basis where the dogs are from a variety of backgrounds and likely to be anxious at being separated from their owners, is not suitable in this location.”

The detached house at 22 Sporton Lane, South Normanton where Elle Vernon runs Pets and Pups Ltd, a dog daycare and home boarding business.

Sharon Brammer of Honeysuckle Drive, South Normanton commented: “I have significant concerns about the level of noise that has already been experienced from the property since the dog care business opened over a year ago.

"As a neighbouring property and someone who works shifts I have concerns about both the noise during the day and night. My garden backs on to the property and the dogs are already loud and disturb the enjoyment of my gardens and rear of the property.”

A design and access statement to the council said that daycare dogs are constantly supervised throughout the day. Boarding dogs stay with daycare dogs in a garden room during the day and occupy the same space in the evening and overnight. “As such, they are never left to bark, and we have never had any complaints of indoor barking,” said the applicant.