Diversity and inclusion are championed at careers fair in Chesterfield for the second consecutive year
More than 240 attendees and over 60 employers participated in the second annual careers event which championed diversity and inclusion.
Attendees had the opportunity to learn about the recruitment processes and criteria from representatives of Derbyshire Police, Derbyshire Fire Services, Royal Air Force, British Army, Royal Navy, NHS, NE Derbyshire District Council, REP – Refugee Employability Programme and Vision Derbyshire, among others.
This free and open to all careers event was organised by Links CVS, the local Council for Voluntary Service in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire, on behalf of the Derbyshire Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) Forum and in partnership with Department of Work and Pensions, Derbyshire County Council, Joined Up Careers Derbyshire, Chesterfield College and East Midlands Chamber.
James Lee, CEO, Links CVS and on behalf of Derbyshire BME Forum shared: “The careers event provided a platform for a diverse range of employers to showcase vacancies and attract talent from black and minority ethnic communities for the second consecutive year. This outcome underscores our commitment to fostering a more inclusive society by promoting employment opportunities.”
Derbyshire is now home to 50,300 residents from black and minority ethnic (BME) backgrounds, comprising 6.3% of the local population. The BME community in Derbyshire is already playing a significant role in the local economy. However, there is potential to further leverage this diverse talent pool to mitigate skills shortages currently affecting local businesses.
Brian Grant, Step Into Work Programme Officer – Careers - Joined Up Care Derbyshire said: “It has been a privilege to work on behalf of Joined Up Careers and the Derbyshire Integrated Care Board of which we are a part in organising the Unlocking New Possibilities event for the second year. It proves what can be achieved from working in partnership with a group of committed individuals and organisations who are dedicated to achieving real improvement in inclusion within employment and training. The event gives a strong message to employers of the importance of diversity within their workforce and to members of our diverse local communities the importance and value we place on their participation”.
