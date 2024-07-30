Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A careers event at Chesterfield College enabled employers to showcase job vacancies and draw talent from black and minority ethnic communities.

More than 240 attendees and over 60 employers participated in the second annual careers event which championed diversity and inclusion.

Attendees had the opportunity to learn about the recruitment processes and criteria from representatives of Derbyshire Police, Derbyshire Fire Services, Royal Air Force, British Army, Royal Navy, NHS, NE Derbyshire District Council, REP – Refugee Employability Programme and Vision Derbyshire, among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This free and open to all careers event was organised by Links CVS, the local Council for Voluntary Service in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire, on behalf of the Derbyshire Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) Forum and in partnership with Department of Work and Pensions, Derbyshire County Council, Joined Up Careers Derbyshire, Chesterfield College and East Midlands Chamber.

Careers event at Chesterfield College championed diversity and inclusion, attracting more than 240 attendees and over 60 employers.

James Lee, CEO, Links CVS and on behalf of Derbyshire BME Forum shared: “The careers event provided a platform for a diverse range of employers to showcase vacancies and attract talent from black and minority ethnic communities for the second consecutive year. This outcome underscores our commitment to fostering a more inclusive society by promoting employment opportunities.”

Derbyshire is now home to 50,300 residents from black and minority ethnic (BME) backgrounds, comprising 6.3% of the local population. The BME community in Derbyshire is already playing a significant role in the local economy. However, there is potential to further leverage this diverse talent pool to mitigate skills shortages currently affecting local businesses.