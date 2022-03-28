Distressed deer cut free from fence by good samaritans in Chesterfield

The distressed deer was spotted by a dog walker near an area of Chesterfield Canal in New Whittington, known as Pebble Beach, on Saturday, March 26.

A post on the Hollingwood Residents Facebook page appealed for help to aid the animal which was caught in a railing and was helplessly struggling to wriggle free of its clutches.

After cutting away the fencing, a group of good samaritans managed to rescue the deer and treat his wounds before sending him on his way.

Claire Barley, who was among those who helped free the animal, said: “We saw on social media about a deer in distress, its head stuck through a metal fence.

"Fortunately the lady who came across the deer used the what 3 words app which enabled us to locate the deer fairly quickly, when we arrived another couple had also managed to locate the deer and had attempted to free it by rubbing oil around its neck.

"They'd also had the good sense to bring a blanket which was placed over it's head to minimise the distress. We were told fire crew had been alerted but did not have a ETA.

"With the assistance of the couple we managed to use the tools we had bought to saw through the fence which then allowed us to gently pull the deer back through.

"Fortunately with the help of the blanket still over its head it allowed us to restrain it until we had examined his wounds which appeared superficial. With the water we had carried with us we managed to bathe the rubbed areas before setting the deer free.

“Credit must go the lady who found the deer and had the common sense to use an accurate location so we could promptly assist, and also the couple that got there first and was keeping the deer calm.

“A good example of how social media can be used for good.”

Posting on Facebook after the rescue, Penny Hardwick said: “Well done to all involved. Lovely to see there are some wonderful people in the world.”

Andrew Maxey added: “Well done all involved, an happy ending for little Doe. Such a lovely post and great people out there.”

