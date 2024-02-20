Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gerry Short started collecting for Blues on the Move in 1993, continuing with the club’s lottery until his death. He was also a regular on match days, watching at both Saltergate and the SMH Group Stadium.

Born in Ireland, Gerry moved to England in the fifties and started following Chesterfield while in the army - thanks to a colleague who was a Spireite. He moved to the town in 1989.

Chesterfield FC lottery agent Gerry Short has died aged 77

Gerry’s funeral will be at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday, February 29 at 9.50am. His cortege will make a lap of the stadium before the service.