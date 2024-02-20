News you can trust since 1855
Distinguished Chesterfield FC fan and long-serving Spire Lotto agent dies aged 77

A long-serving Chesterfield FC fan and Spire Lotto agent has died aged 77, the club has revealed.
By Ben McVay
Published 20th Feb 2024, 10:23 GMT
Gerry Short started collecting for Blues on the Move in 1993, continuing with the club’s lottery until his death. He was also a regular on match days, watching at both Saltergate and the SMH Group Stadium.

Born in Ireland, Gerry moved to England in the fifties and started following Chesterfield while in the army - thanks to a colleague who was a Spireite. He moved to the town in 1989.

Chesterfield FC lottery agent Gerry Short has died aged 77Chesterfield FC lottery agent Gerry Short has died aged 77
Gerry’s funeral will be at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday, February 29 at 9.50am. His cortege will make a lap of the stadium before the service.

A Spireites spokesman said the club was “saddened” by Gerry’s passing, adding: “We send our sincere condolences to Gerry’s family and friends.”

