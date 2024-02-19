The Spireites suffered a rare defeat as they lost 4-3 at Bromley on Saturday so they will be aiming to get back to winning ways in midweek.
Let’s take a look at how they could line-up for this one...
1. Harry Tyrer - GK
The Everton loanee will be hoping for a quieter night than at Hayes Lane. Needs one more clean sheet for his tenth of the season. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jeff King - RB
Sheckleford wasn't at his best at Bromley, but King may have been marked down to return against his former club anyway given the quick turnaround in games. Not scored in a year. Tomorrow night would be a good time to get one. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tyrone Williams - CB
Palmer could certainly come back in at centre-back, but then are you changing the back four too much? Or do you go down that road after conceding four in your last game? Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes - CB
With Freckleton now out injured for another month and Maguire on loan at Crawley Town, there aren't many other options for the left-sided centre-back spot, but the skipper has been immense this season so there's no need to overreact. Photo: Catherine Ivill