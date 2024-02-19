News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Chesterfield visit Halifax on Tuesday night.Chesterfield visit Halifax on Tuesday night.
Chesterfield visit Halifax on Tuesday night.

'Fresh legs' - how Chesterfield could line-up against Halifax in National League clash

Chesterfield are back on the road on Tuesday night when they take on Halifax at The Shay (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 19th Feb 2024, 09:43 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 10:03 GMT

The Spireites suffered a rare defeat as they lost 4-3 at Bromley on Saturday so they will be aiming to get back to winning ways in midweek.

Let’s take a look at how they could line-up for this one...

The Everton loanee will be hoping for a quieter night than at Hayes Lane. Needs one more clean sheet for his tenth of the season.

1. Harry Tyrer - GK

The Everton loanee will be hoping for a quieter night than at Hayes Lane. Needs one more clean sheet for his tenth of the season. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Sheckleford wasn't at his best at Bromley, but King may have been marked down to return against his former club anyway given the quick turnaround in games. Not scored in a year. Tomorrow night would be a good time to get one.

2. Jeff King - RB

Sheckleford wasn't at his best at Bromley, but King may have been marked down to return against his former club anyway given the quick turnaround in games. Not scored in a year. Tomorrow night would be a good time to get one. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Palmer could certainly come back in at centre-back, but then are you changing the back four too much? Or do you go down that road after conceding four in your last game?

3. Tyrone Williams - CB

Palmer could certainly come back in at centre-back, but then are you changing the back four too much? Or do you go down that road after conceding four in your last game? Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
With Freckleton now out injured for another month and Maguire on loan at Crawley Town, there aren't many other options for the left-sided centre-back spot, but the skipper has been immense this season so there's no need to overreact.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

With Freckleton now out injured for another month and Maguire on loan at Crawley Town, there aren't many other options for the left-sided centre-back spot, but the skipper has been immense this season so there's no need to overreact. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SpireitesChesterfieldHalifaxNational LeagueBromley