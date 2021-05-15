Dispersal orders issued by Chesterfield police
Chesterfield police have issued two dispersal orders so far this week.
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 2:35 pm
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 2:37 pm
Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team has been granted powers to issue the orders under the Policing Act 2014.
A team spokesperson said: “This week we have been issuing dispersal orders to individuals who are likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.
“Failure to comply with the dispersal direction will render the individuals liable to arrest and prosecution.
“Two dispersal orders were issued this week so far.”