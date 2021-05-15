Derbyshire firefighters help to tackle massive blaze across the border

Emergency services – including firefighters from Alfreton – were called to the allotments in Mansfield Road, Sutton, at around 9.30pm on Friday after a man was reported to have been seen starting a fire.

An explosion from the incident was also reported to have been heard by people living in parts of Derbyshire, including Langwith Junction.

Simona Sprowell took this picture of the blaze.

Multiple allotments are believed to have been damaged in the blaze.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Once detained it is alleged the man racially abused an officer and threatened them with violence.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nick Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a resource intensive incident that required a joint response from emergency services.

“Not only has this caused damage to several of the allotments but it would have also been incredibly concerning for the local community.

“I’d like to reassure residents that we quickly located and arrested a suspect in connection with this case and are now working to establish the circumstances.

“Action will be taken against whoever did this.

“The further report of racism and threats to an officer is totally unacceptable.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and we take it very seriously.

“We will be conducting a thorough investigation into both incidents and I would now ask the public to share any information they have that could help the investigation.”

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 868 of May 14.