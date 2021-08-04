Disappointment as tag points for smartphone game go missing in Chesterfield

Pete Hunt, creator of TagTap JTH, pictured to the right of Coun Jill Mannion-Brunt at the launch of the game earlier this month

TagTap JTH (Join The Hunt) was created by Brimington dad Pete Hunt after he and his family enjoyed playing the popular Beat The Street game, which ran in Chesterfield last year and saw families hunting for points around the town in a bid to collect them all.

In his own take on the game, Pete has set up more than 350 tag points around the borough, including in areas like parks and green spaces, to encourage families to explore their home town.

However, taking to the TagTap JTH Facebook page on Wednesday, the graphic designer said he was ‘massively disappointed’ as he revealed that some of the tags have now gone missing.

He said: “Massively disappointed, after a fair amount of messages to say tags are missing we have been out having a look. Unbelievable how many are missing.

"TagTap was set up to get people out and about free of charge, we have had ZERO funding and have paid for it all out of our own pockets and obviously a select few think it’s ok to ruin it for everyone else.

"Are are seriously considering out options but replacing them seems out of the question! Try and something good and it gets ruined by others! [sic]”

The game recently received backing from Chesterfield Borough Council as part of its Year of Outdoors campaign which encourages residents and visitors to explore Chesterfield's parks and open spaces.