Development green light could lead to 224 new homes on edge of Chesterfield

Developer Woodhall Homes now has permission to build up to 80 properties on land to the west of Oaks Farm Lane, Calow, despite strong opposition from people living nearby.

The planning permission from North East Derbyshire District Council could pave the way for a further 144 homes – which will form the second phase of the development.

A separate planning application, for 65 properties on land off nearby Dark Lane, is also currently being considered – and has led some residents to claim they are being surrounded by development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first phase of a major new homes development on this area of land at Calow, Chesterfield, has been given the go-ahead.

The council gave the first phase of the development the green light with a host of conditions.

It has also signed an agreement with the developer that the latter provides affordable housing as part of the development.

Calow Parish Council chair Jayne Sabido previously said she had ‘concerns over such a large scale development’, and expected any impact on existing village infrastructure, traffic, healthcare and school places ‘would be mitigated by conditions attached to any planning approval’.

Coun Sabido said she would comment further once the parish council had discussed the planning permission and the conditions which have been set at a meeting later this month.

Residents have strongly criticised the plans since they were first pitched in November 2020.

A recent objection letter by Chris Mee said: “I think it would be wrong to encourage hundreds more cars, travelling from a new development onto Top Road via the very narrow Dark Lane.

"I do believe this would be an accident waiting to happen.”

Other letters objected to a loss of wildlife, noise pollution, added pressure on local amenities and loss of a much-loved green space.

Planning documents submitted by Woodall Homes said the proposal will deliver much-needed new homes in the ‘short term’, which the company insists is a ‘significant benefit’.

“It is clear that the application proposals will provide high quality, sustainable development delivering a mix of contemporary homes, including affordable provision, in an appropriate location to the edge of Calow,” the application adds.

The building company said the homes will ‘form a logical extension to Calow’.